Cameron County bailiff accused of firing his weapon into the air arrested on DWI charge

A Cameron County district court bailiff accused of firing his weapon into the air was arrested Monday on a DWI charge, according to a new release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Cameron County Sheriff's investigators were informed of a video posted on Facebook in which an off-duty Cameron County district court bailiff identified as Armando Lozano, 30, can be seen discharging a firearm in the director of several habitations, the news release stated.

Authorities opened a criminal investigation and found Lozano is employed by the 445th District Court.

On Monday, investigators identified the location in where the incident happened. The residence belonged to a family member of Lozano.

Investigators confirmed the proximity to other habitations, including a resident that was only 42 yards in the direct path from where the weapon was being fired.

The sheriff's office learned that Lozano had been arrested for driving while intoxicated by the Brownsville Police Department that same day after firing his weapon.

Lozano showed a blood alcohol level higher than .150, and was given a $1,000 Bond for driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, the news release stated.

On Monday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Lozano for the offense of a deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

Lozano was taken into custody at the Brownsville Police Department, where he confessed to investigators that on New Year's Eve, he was celebrating and discharged his personal firearm four times in the direction of several habitations.

Lozano was taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, where he awaits arraignment.