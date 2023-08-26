Cameron County commissioners approve $6K pay raise for elected officials
Cameron County commissioners approved a pay boost for themselves and other elected county officials during Tuesday commissioner's court meeting.
Cameron County elected officials will be getting an extra $6,000 a year starting in October. The pay bump does not apply to county department heads or employees.
The pay bump comes as different departments throughout the county — such as the district court, public health department and the sheriff's office — are asking for a salary increase for their employees.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said the raise for elected leaders was a long time coming.
“It's been quite a while since we've given increases,” Treviño Jr. said. “Cameron County unfortunately from an elected official standpoint is still among the lowest pay, so we're trying to do something — we wanted to do something to address that.”
County commissioners are currently considering a 5% pay increase for all county employees.
