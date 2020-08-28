Cameron County confirms 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 114 new cases

Cameron County reported on Friday 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 566.

According to a news release from the county, 114 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,853.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 14,398 have recovered.