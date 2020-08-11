Cameron County confirms 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 163 new cases

Cameron County reported on Tuesday 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 388.

According to a news release from the county, 163 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,069.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 8,432 have recovered.





