Cameron County confirms 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 165 new cases

Cameron County reported on Monday 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 440.

According to a news release from the county, 165 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,170.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 11,323 have recovered.