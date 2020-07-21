Cameron County confirms 15 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 307 new cases

Health officials in Cameron County confirmed on Tuesday 15 additional deaths related to coronavirus.

According to a news release from Cameron County, the individuals who died were a 48-year-old female from Harlingen, a 57-year-old female from Olmito, and five females from Brownsville, ages 60, 71, 72, 77 and 84.

In addition, there were eight males from Brownsville, ages 50, 60, 64, 67, 71, 72, 80 and 90. These individuals all died at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County to 126.

According to the news release, 307 additional coronavirus cases were also confirmed, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,520.

Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 3,056 have reportedly recovered.