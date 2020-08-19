x

Cameron County confirms 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 221 new cases

3 hours 33 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 August 19, 2020 5:34 PM August 19, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 478.

According to a news release from the county, 221 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,559.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 11,861 have recovered.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days