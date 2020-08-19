Cameron County confirms 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 221 new cases

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 478.

According to a news release from the county, 221 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,559.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 11,861 have recovered.