Cameron County confirms 8 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 122 new cases

2 hours 40 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 August 27, 2020 3:48 PM August 27, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County reported on Thursday 8 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 556.

According to a news release from the county, 122 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,739.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 14,215 have recovered.

