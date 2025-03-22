Cameron County judge reacts to proposed beach closure bill

The Cameron County judge reacted to the bill proposal that will give Texas cities authority to temporarily shut down public beaches near launch sites, like Boca Chica.

"From our perspective, if it's not broken, then there's no need to fix it," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said.

The county currently handles the beach closures for space flight activities. State Senator Adam Hinojosa introduced the bill and told lawmakers it is designed specifically for SpaceX.

"We think that has potential to create potential conflict going forward that we don't think is absolutely needed or necessary. We've shown good discretion, understanding that we want SpaceX to succeed while at the same time trying to protect the public's interest in access to Boca Chica beach," Trevino said.

People who live near the SpaceX compound will vote in May whether to make Starbase an official city.

If Starbase does become a city and the bill passes, it could then take over decisions regarding beach closures.