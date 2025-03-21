New bill introduced in Austin could impact Boca Chica beach access

Lawmakers in Austin are considering allowing cities to shut down public beaches. If passed, that could impact Boca Chica beach.

As previously reported, voters will decide in a few months whether to make Starbase an actual city. That's the area around the SpaceX compound.

The bill was introduced on Thursday by State Senator Adam Hinojosa, who represents part of the Rio Grande Valley in Austin.

"Now that Starship is approaching full utilization and with an incorporation election set to establish the city of Starbase on May 3, it's time to take another look at the process," Hinojosa said. "Senate Bill 2188 makes a targeted and limited adjustment to the existing beach closure process by authorizing the governing body of Starbase to approve weekday closures for spaceflight activities between Monday at 8 a.m. and Friday at 12 p.m."

Cameron County is currently in charge of shutting down the beach during a SpaceX test launch. Critics spoke out against the bill.

"This will put beach closures directly in the hands of SpaceX, which at this time is handing the power to Elon Musk. Is that what this committee wants to do? In any case, we believe this bill is unconstitutional and you should not support it." Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter Conservation Chair Craig Naser said.

Hinojosa and Representative Janie Lopez also filed bills making it a Class B Misdemeanor to violate a closure.