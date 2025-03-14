New bill surrounding beach closures for space flight activities introduced by Valley lawmakers
Two bills were just filed in the Texas Legislature that would give Texas cities the power to control access to beaches and beach access points.
The legislation was filed by two Rio Grande Valley lawmakers.
Those bills were introduced just before Friday's filing deadline and would determine authority for road closures down State Highway 4.
Currently, road closures for SpaceX activities are decided by Cameron County.
New legislation introduced as twin bills by Representative Janie Lopez and Senator Adam Hinojosa would give a Texas municipality the authority to close beaches and beach access points for "space flight activities."
Those bills are called HB 4660 and SB 2188. Channel 5 News has reached out to the lawmakers for comment but have not heard back.
The legislation would allow a Texas municipality to "temporarily close a beach in reasonable proximity to the site of space flight activities or access points to the beach."
What are space flight activities?
Texas law says that includes "activities and training in any phase of preparing for and undertaking a space flight."
The Surfrider Foundation, a group that advocates for beach access, say they're opposed to this.
"We see it as a complete takeover of a constitutionally mandated public beach in Texas, and this is the first time that we would allow a corporation to completely take them over," founding member of Surfrider Foundation South Texas Chapter Rob Nixon said.
The bills state that if a municipality and a county issue conflicting orders, the municipal order will prevail.
The bill applies to counties that contain spaceports; Boca Chica, Cameron County, is listed as an FAA designated spaceport.
