Cameron County reports 1,079 new positive cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Tuesday reported 1,079 positive cases of COVID-19.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the county, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 2,039.
Of the 1,079 positive cases reported in the county, 360 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 719 were probable reports based on antigen testing.
The 1,079 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|386 people
|162 people
|139 people
|130 people
|110 people
|83 people
|68 people
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 80.17% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:
- • • Get vaccinated
- • • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- • • Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands
- • • Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated
- • • Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others
- • • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
- • • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
- • • If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate
