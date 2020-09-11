x

Cameron County reports 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 40 new cases

2 hours 22 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 September 11, 2020 4:54 PM September 11, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County reported on Friday 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 821 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Cameron County also reported that 40 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,983.



