Cameron County reports 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 40 new cases
Cameron County reported on Friday 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
Since the pandemic started, 821 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Cameron County also reported that 40 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,983.
More News
News Video
-
Health Care workers climbing stairs to honor 9/11 victims and firefighters
-
Vanguard Academy remembers victims of 9/11 attack
-
New ruling means mail-in ballot won't be thrown out if signature is...
-
RGV livestock show kicks off virtually on Friday
-
Old air conditioning systems in schools could be a COVID-19 spreader