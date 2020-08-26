Cameron County reports 12 more coronavirus-related deaths, 282 new cases

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 12 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 548.

According to a news release from the county, 282 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,617.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 13,778 have recovered.