x

Cameron County reports 13 more coronavirus-related deaths, 60 new cases

3 hours 19 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 September 10, 2020 6:31 PM September 10, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County reported on Thursday 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 810 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Cameron County also reported that 60 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,943.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days