Cameron County reports 13 more coronavirus-related deaths, 60 new cases
Cameron County reported on Thursday 13 coronavirus-related deaths.
Since the pandemic started, 810 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Cameron County also reported that 60 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,943.
