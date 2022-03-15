Cameron County reports 13 new positive cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Tuesday reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the county, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 2,215.
Of the 13 positive cases reported in the county, 8 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 5 were probable reports based on antigen testing.
The 8 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|3
|20s
|1
|30s
|1
|40s
|0
|50s
|2
|60s
|1
|70+
|0
|Total:
|8
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.32% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
More News
News Video
-
Brothers arrested in connection to assault at Elsa H-E-B
-
Oil companies seeking new suppliers amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports
-
Trial begins for man accused in fatal HEB shooting
-
Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 321 COVID cases
-
Made in the 956: How Boggus Ford got started