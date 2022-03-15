Cameron County reports 13 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the county, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 2,215.

Of the 13 positive cases reported in the county, 8 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 5 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 8 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 3 20s 1 30s 1 40s 0 50s 2 60s 1 70+ 0 Total: 8

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.32% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.