Cameron County reports 13 new positive cases of COVID-19

5 hours 34 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, March 15 2022 Mar 15, 2022 March 15, 2022 5:28 PM March 15, 2022 in News - Local

Cameron County on Tuesday reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the county, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 2,215.

Of the 13 positive cases reported in the county, 8 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 5 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 8 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups: 

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 3
20s 1
30s 1
40s 0
50s 2
60s 1
70+ 0
Total: 8

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.32% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

