Cameron County reports 16 more coronavirus-related deaths, 637 new cases

Cameron County reported on Monday 16 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 526.

According to a news release from the county, 637 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,862.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 13,110 have recovered.

These numbers reflect new deaths and cases from Sunday and Monday.