Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 100 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 100 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two women from La Feria in their 60s and 70s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,728 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Monday, 15 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

• 25 people in the 0-19 age group

• 32 people in their 20s

• 16 people in their 30s

• 5 people in their 40s

• 13 people in their 50s

• 5 people in their 60s

• 4 people in the 70+ age group

Since the pandemic began, 46,196 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 42,142 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 70.22% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.