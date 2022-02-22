Cameron County reports 22 coronavirus-related deaths and 531 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths and 531 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the deaths, only one was fully vaccinated, according to the Cameron County Health Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,162 people have died due to COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Of the 531 positive cases reported in the county, 378 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 145 were probable reports based on antigen testing and eight were self-reported.

The 531 cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 201 people 65 people 62 people 62 people 50 people 43 people 48 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 84.07% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.