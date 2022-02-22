Cameron County reports 22 coronavirus-related deaths and 531 positive cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths and 531 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of the deaths, only one was fully vaccinated, according to the Cameron County Health Department.
Since the pandemic began, 2,162 people have died due to COVID-19 in Cameron County.
Of the 531 positive cases reported in the county, 378 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 145 were probable reports based on antigen testing and eight were self-reported.
The 531 cases are in the following age groups:
|
Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|201 people
|65 people
|62 people
|62 people
|50 people
|43 people
|48 people
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 84.07% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County accepting submissions for third Covid memorial video
-
Gold Star families concerned over new bill
-
Three indicted in shooting death of man in Brownsville
-
U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Texas Rangers leading investigation into capsized boat...
-
Hidalgo County Tuesday, Feb. 22 COVID report