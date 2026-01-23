Truck fire in Falfurrias causes lane closure on northbound U.S. 281

Photo courtesy of TxDOT.

A lane on northbound U.S. 281 is closed after a truck hauling produce caught fire in Falfurrias, near the intersection of FM 3066, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Pedraza.

Pedraza said the lane closure is expected to last four to six hours while first responders clear debris.

Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert in the area.