Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 241 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 241 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a man in his 20s from Brownsville, woman in her 70s from Harlingen, and a man and woman in their 90s from Brownsville died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,763 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 77 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

0-9 age group: 22 people

10-19 age group: 60

20-29 age group: 52

30-39 age group: 46

40-49 age group: 33

50-59 age group: 12

60-69 age group: 9

70-79 age group: 5

80-89 age group: 2

Since the pandemic began, 48,776 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 44,219 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 73.30% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.