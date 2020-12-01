x

Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 139 new cases

3 hours 57 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, December 01 2020 Dec 1, 2020 December 01, 2020 5:09 PM December 01, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County on Tuesday reported that four people had died as a result of COVID-19.

Four people over 40 years old from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,125 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 139 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,290

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days