Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 139 new cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported that four people had died as a result of COVID-19.
Four people over 40 years old from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,125 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 139 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,290
