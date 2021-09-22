Cameron County reports 44 new positive cases of COVID-19, 4 unvaccinated COVID-19 related deaths
Cameron County confirmed an additional 44 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and four COVID-19 related deaths, according to a report released Wednesday.
All four individuals who died from Covid-related complications were not vaccinated, according to the report.
The 44 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
Of the 44 cases reported, eight were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|12 people
|10 people
|8 people
|9 people
|2 people
|1 people
|2 people
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 51,631 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 47,313 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 79% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.
