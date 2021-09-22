Cameron County reports 44 new positive cases of COVID-19, 4 unvaccinated COVID-19 related deaths

Cameron County confirmed an additional 44 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and four COVID-19 related deaths, according to a report released Wednesday.

All four individuals who died from Covid-related complications were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 44 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Of the 44 cases reported, eight were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 12 people 10 people 8 people 9 people 2 people 1 people 2 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 51,631 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 47,313 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 79% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.