Cameron County reports 47 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County confirmed an additional 47 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a report released Friday.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the county.

The current total number of COVID-19 deaths is 1,895. Of the 47 cases reported, 11 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 47 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 22 people 7 people 7 people 3 people 4 people 1 people 3 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 51,772 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 47,426 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 79.37% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.