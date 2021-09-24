Cameron County reports 47 new positive cases of COVID-19
Cameron County confirmed an additional 47 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a report released Friday.
No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the county.
The current total number of COVID-19 deaths is 1,895. Of the 47 cases reported, 11 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The 47 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|22 people
|7 people
|7 people
|3 people
|4 people
|1 people
|3 people
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 51,772 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 47,426 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 79.37% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.
More News
News Video
-
New anti-smuggling law won’t deter human traffickers, STC professor says
-
Cameron County reports 47 new positive cases of COVID-19
-
Harlingen to offer booster vaccines at COVID-19 vaccine clinic
-
Booster shots still not available for the general public
-
McAllen airport to provide shuttle service to South Padre Island