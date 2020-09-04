Cameron County reports 68 more coronavirus-related deaths, 103 new cases

Cameron County reported on Friday 68 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 701.

According to a news release from the county, 103 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,563.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 16,666 have recovered.