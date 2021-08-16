Cameron County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 470 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 470 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, five men and two women over the age of 40 from Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, San Benito, and Santa Rosa died due to the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,738 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Monday, 120 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 177 people 84 people 71 people 60 people 29 people 32 people 17 people

Since the pandemic began, 47,131 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 42,567 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 71.02% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.