Cameron County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths and 122 positive cases

Cameron County on Monday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 122 positive cases of COVID-19.

The report covers numbers from March 5 through March 7.

Of the seven people who died, three were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The youngest person who died was a man in his 40s from Brownsville.

Since the pandemic began, 2,199 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 122 positive cases reported in the county, 86 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 35 were probable reports based on antigen testing and one was self-reported.

The 86 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: Number of Cases: 0 - 19 55 20s 9 30s 4 40s 9 50s 3 60s 1 70+ 5 Total: 86

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.05% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.