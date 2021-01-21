Cameron County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 213 new cases

Cameron County reported on Thursday eight more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,257.

Cameron County also reported that 213 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,517.

According to the news release, 27,625 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.