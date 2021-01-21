Cameron County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 213 new cases
Cameron County reported on Thursday eight more coronavirus-related deaths.
According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,257.
Cameron County also reported that 213 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,517.
According to the news release, 27,625 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
More News
News Video
-
Willacy County holding drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Raymondville High School
-
Migrants headed to U.S. to be tested for COVID-19 by Tamaulipas organization
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of capital murder
-
Roma Police Department appoints new police chief
-
Border wall opponents celebrating Joe Biden's order to stop border wall funding