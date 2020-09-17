x

Cameron County reports 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 63 new cases

Thursday, September 17 2020

Cameron County reported on Thursday 9 coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 861 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Cameron County also reported that 63 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,339.

According to the news release, 19,275 individuals have recovered.

