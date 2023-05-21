Cameron County Sheriff's Office search for suspect in aggravated robbery

A man is wanted by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office after he threatened a Dollar General Store cashier with a kitchen knife.

Deputies say the man demanded money from the cashier on Saturday afternoon. The man then took the money and ran off. The robbery happened at the Dollar General in Laureles off FM 1575.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information to call Cameron County Crimestoppers at (956) 350-5551.