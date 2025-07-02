Cameron Park residents on edge following deadly stabbing

One person is detained in connection with an early Wednesday morning stabbing in Cameron Park that killed one person and hospitalized one other, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a residence at the 2100 block of Florencia Avenue Wednesday shortly before 1 a.m.

At the scene, deputies found a dead 26-year-old unidentified male with stab wounds to his upper body. A 34-year-old woman with stab wounds to her head and face was also found, as well as a 34-year-old man with minor stab wounds on his shoulder.

The woman is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while the surviving male has been detained.

Cameron Park residents said they’re on edge.

"We have to take care of ourselves, close the gates and not open the door to strangers,” a resident who asked to not be identified told Channel 5 News.

The person said they’ve been a Cameron Park resident for more than 35 years, and most people in the neighborhood keep to themselves.

A woman who also lives in Cameron Park said this isn't the first time she's seen suspicious activity at the home deputies responded to.

Channel 5 News learned sheriff's deputies have responded to this home before for other incidents, such as fights.

Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino told Channel 5 News he believes drug users spend time at the home.

Investigators are still looking for the person responsible for these stabbings, and neighbors believe they won't have to look far.

Anyone with any information regarding the stabbing is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff's Office at 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.

