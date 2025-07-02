Deadly stabbing investigation underway in Cameron Park

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing in Cameron Park that left a man dead and a woman in critical but stable condition, according to a news release.

According to the release, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 2100 block of Florencia Avenue Wednesday shortly before 1 a.m. in reference to two stabbing victims.

The deputies found a dead 26-year-old man with stab wounds on his upper body, according to the news release. A 34-year-old female was also found with stab wounds to her head and facial area. She was immediately taken to a local hospital.

The news release said a third victim, a 34-year-old male, was treated by EMS at the scene for minor, non-life threatening stab wounds to his shoulder. He was detained in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the stabbing is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff's Office at 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.