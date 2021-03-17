Caregiver Believes Patient Being Billed Unfairly for Utilities

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen caregiver is concerned her client is being billed unfairly.

Jose Rojas is disabled and spends most of his time at the adult daycare.

“He asked me to help him out because he's having problems with water in his apartment in Santa Rosa,” says caregiver Sheila Barrett.

Rojas has been without water for over a month and says he has a $900 utility bill he can’t keep up with.

“He's an individual living by himself. He has no washer and dryer. He doesn't have a lot of the services you and I have. Basically, it's to shower and to cook; and his bill is over 90 dollars a month,” say Barrett.

She called 5 ON YOUR SIDE for answers.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke with town manager Jared Hockama, who explained why the bill was so high.

He says Rojas hasn’t paid his bill since July of last year and he further explains all residents pay a flat rate.

Watch the video above for the full story.