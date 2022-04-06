Caretaker at Harlingen park dealing with vandalism

A caretaker for Hugh Ramsey Park in Harlingen said the recent string of thefts and vandalism at the park is too much.

Linda Butcher is one of the volunteers who have put in several years and countless hours to improve the park.

She’s made gradual improvements throughout the park, and now she and other volunteers are dealing with vandalism throughout the park she thinks was done by adults.

"There's a small group that ruins it for the people that want to come over here," Butcher said.

The vandalism include bashed-in bird feeders, broken bird blinds and someone breaking into the storage shed.

The Harlingen Police Department said the chief authorized more patrols inside the park to combat the vandalism.

Watch the video above for the full story.