x

Castellani scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Houston

3 hours 20 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 August 19, 2020 1:21 AM August 19, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By The
Associated Press

Houston Astros (13-10, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-10, second in the AL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-2, 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Rockies: Ryan Castellani (0-0, 1.04 ERA, .58 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Rockies finished 43-38 in home games in 2019. Colorado hit 224 total home runs and averaged 9.3 hits per game last year.

The Astros finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Houston pitchers had a WHIP of 1.13 last season while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Houston leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days