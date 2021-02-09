x

CBP announces opening of temporary processing facility in Donna

3 hours 7 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, February 09 2021 Feb 9, 2021 February 09, 2021 2:16 PM February 09, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: U.S. Border Patrol photo by Nicholas Loya

DONNA — U.S customs and Border Protections announced the opening of a soft-sided facility in the city of Donna on Tuesday.

The 160,000-square-foot facility's primary purpose will be to process individuals in CBP custody. 

The facility is waterproof, climate-controlled and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping and person hygiene.

The temporary facility was built to provide processing capacity while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen undergoes renovation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days