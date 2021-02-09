CBP announces opening of temporary processing facility in Donna

Credit: U.S. Border Patrol photo by Nicholas Loya

DONNA — U.S customs and Border Protections announced the opening of a soft-sided facility in the city of Donna on Tuesday.

The 160,000-square-foot facility's primary purpose will be to process individuals in CBP custody.

The facility is waterproof, climate-controlled and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping and person hygiene.

The temporary facility was built to provide processing capacity while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen undergoes renovation.