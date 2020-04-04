CBP announces temporary changes to hours of operations at Valley international bridges

WESLACO – The coronavirus continues to impact operations at Rio Grande Valley ports-of-entry.

Customs and Border Protection announced temporary changes to hours of operations at some South Texas international bridges. The adjusted hours will affect vehicular traffic only.

Officials say the change is due to the decreased activity at the crossings, which allows the agency to implement “necessary measures in compliance with federal social distancing guidelines to ensure the health and safety of” its employees and the public.

Starting Monday, the following international crossings will have adjusted hours for northbound passenger vehicle traffic:

• Eagle Pass International Bridge I: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Falcon Dam International Bridge: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (since April 2)

• Rio Grande City International Bridge: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Anzalduas International Bridge: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday. At 4 p.m. the port will cease processing operations and all northbound and southbound traffic will cease.

• Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• B&M International Bridge: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

• At Amistad Dam International Bridge, international traffic will be temporarily suspended on April 4.

People who need to travel outside the new hours of operations will be directed to the next nearest international crossing that will be open.

CBP encourages travelers to download its bridge wait times mobile app, here.