CBP seizes sweetened condensed milk at Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Pharr International Bridge seized 34,286 pounds of sweetened condensed milk.

CBP said the seizure was due to an alleged fraudulent attempt to enter the United States.

On October 28, CBP officers encountered a tractor-trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico with a shipment that was manifested as "canned cream or milk substitute."

CPB said the shipment was sent for further inspection as additional requirements must be met for these imported goods. After an agriculture specialist reviewed documentation and conducted additional inspection, it could not be determined if the Zoosanitary Certificate was authentic.

A Zoosanitary Certificate, issued by the Mexican government, is required for shipments with products and byproducts of animal origin to make entry to the U.S.

The shipment needed the certificate since it contained cow's milk and certifies the product to be free from foot and mouth disease and did not cross through a country with risk of that disease.

The shipment was held pending the investigation of the certificate. CPB, with the assistance from U.S. Department of Agriculture, made contact with Mexican government officials who confirmed that the certificate was not issued by them.

The determination was made on November 26 and the shipment was seized. The shipment contained 18 pallets, loaded with 48 boxes, making it a total of 864 containers of sweetened condensed milk. The shipment is pending destruction.