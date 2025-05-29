Charges dismissed against two individuals in Arroyo Terminals investigation

Motions to dismiss charges against two individuals in the Arroyo Terminals investigation in Rio Hondo were granted on Tuesday.

As previously reported, four individuals were arrested in connection with a federal investigation into a scheme to smuggle crude oil into the United States illegally.

Arroyo Terminal owner James Jensen was arrested, along with his wife Kelly Ann Johnson and two sons, Zachary and Maxwell.

Zachary and Kelly were facing charges of federal money laundering. Court records say their charges have been dismissed.

Arroyo Terminals owner James Jensen and his son Maxwell Sterling Jensen are still facing federal charges of money laundering and smuggling of goods.

Court records say jury selection for James and Maxwell are scheduled for July 14. They have both entered not guilty pleas.