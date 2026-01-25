Charlotte O'Keefe reaches 1,000 career rebounds, UTRGV takes down HCU
Houston, TX -- UTRGV Women's basketball Senior Forward Charlotte O'Keefe made history becoming the first player to reach 1,000 career rebounds as the Vaqueros took down Houston Christian University. She recorded all 1,000 rebounds as a Vaquero.
O'Keefe also had her sixth double-double of the season scoring 19 points and 22 rebounds for the 65-53 win.
The Vaqueros will be back home on Thursday to host Houston Christian University at 6:30 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes family mourns loss of pets following house fire
-
5 people, including infant, injured in 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg
-
Valley gardener offers tips to protect plants from cold weather
-
Las Milpas family uses cost-effective alternatives for pipe insulation during cold front
-
Mission woman qualifies for Boston Marathon after competing in Houston race
Sports Video
-
Charlotte O'Keefe reaches 1,000 career rebounds, UTRGV takes down HCU
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...