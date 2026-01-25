Charlotte O'Keefe reaches 1,000 career rebounds, UTRGV takes down HCU

Houston, TX -- UTRGV Women's basketball Senior Forward Charlotte O'Keefe made history becoming the first player to reach 1,000 career rebounds as the Vaqueros took down Houston Christian University. She recorded all 1,000 rebounds as a Vaquero.

O'Keefe also had her sixth double-double of the season scoring 19 points and 22 rebounds for the 65-53 win.

The Vaqueros will be back home on Thursday to host Houston Christian University at 6:30 p.m.