5 people, including infant, injured in 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg

Five people, including an infant, sustained minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.

The crash occurred in the 1600 block of Canton Road on Saturday at around 9:26 p.m. The multi-vehicle crash caused the eastbound and westbound lanes of Canton Road to shut down.

The spokesperson said a white Volkswagen Passat and a gray Chevrolet Trax collided near the intersection of Canton Road and the Walmart private drive, causing the Trax to roll over.

A third vehicle, a white Chevrolet Equinox, was also struck as a result of the rollover, the spokesperson said.

The Passat's four occupants, including the infant, all sustained minor injuries. The Trax was occupied by one person who also sustained minor injuries, according to the spokesperson.

No serious injuries were reported.