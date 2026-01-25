Freeze expected overnight in the Valley, no precipitation expected
Temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s this morning, with all areas staying above freezing. Temperatures should rebound into the 50s this afternoon. Skies are currently cloudy, but it will clear up from west to east later in the day.
With clear skies overnight and a continued northerly flow, temperatures will dip below freezing. A freeze is expected from about 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday morning. No precipitation is expected due to clear conditions.
Please remember the 4 P’s tonight… make sure plants and exposed outdoor pipes are covered by this afternoon.
Monday afternoon will feature sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Another cold night is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, with another chance for freezing temperatures. The duration of the freeze should be shorter than Monday morning. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes family mourns loss of pets following house fire
-
5 people, including infant, injured in 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg
-
Valley gardener offers tips to protect plants from cold weather
-
Las Milpas family uses cost-effective alternatives for pipe insulation during cold front
-
Mission woman qualifies for Boston Marathon after competing in Houston race
Sports Video
-
Charlotte O'Keefe reaches 1,000 career rebounds, UTRGV takes down HCU
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...