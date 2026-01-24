New mile-long walking trail connecting Brownsville and Los Fresnos unveiled

Brownsville celebrated the opening of a new walking trail on Friday.

It is actually a new mile-long section that connects to an existing trail and links Brownsville and Los Fresnos.

That project started in 2009.

"These projects can be complicated, but this is in conjunction with the Rio Grand Valley [Metropolitan Planning Organization]. They provided the majority of the funding for this, and we're excited to continue extending this trail, but we have another mile to go, and I think that hopefully the funding will be secured in the near future," Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said.

The plan is for Los Fresnos to complete an additional mile as construction moves forward. Officials hope to complete the full project within the next two years.