New Edinburg trail along Freddy Gonzalez Drive in the works
Neighbors on one stretch of Freddy Gonzalez Drive will soon be able to bike or walk to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football games.
Crews in Edinburg will begin their work soon on a trail that will be along Freddy Gonzalez Drive between Closner Boulevard and the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium off Raul Longoria Road.
Edinburg city officials say within the next two years a separate phase of the Freddy Gonzalez Hike and Bike Trail will connect to other trails as far away as Bicentennial Boulevard in McAllen.
"You can technically come from south McAllen, come to our university, come to our stadium and use the trails that we have, or technically you can come on a bike," Edinburg City Engineer Mardoqueo Hinojosa said.
The more than $1 million project will mostly be paid for using federal and state grant money.
Construction begins the first week of February, and it's expected to wrap up by the end of September.
