Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp in Cameron County closed for repairs

A popular Cameron County boat ramp is temporarily closing for repairs.

The Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp is getting some maintenance done on electrical wiring as part of an AEP project. The ramp was closed Friday and is scheduled to re-open at the end of January.

Officials say weather could delay the project, but everything currently appears on time.

Other facilities in the area are still available for guests, but officials ask boaters to steer clear.

"We just ask the residents to abide by the signage that is in place, to not try to access the boat ramp or the facility. Safety is our priority, so we make sure that they respect the work that is being done temporarily until the boat ramp gets open," Cameron County Parks and Recreation Director Joe E. Vega said.

Once complete, the project will provide electrical services to the ramp.