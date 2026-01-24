Willacy County Sheriff's Office searching for two suspects in aggravated robbery
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of aggravated robbery.
The incident occurred on Friday, Jan. 23 at around 10:40 p.m. at My Country Store, located at 3517 Business 77 in Sebastian.
Two male suspects entered the store wearing black Nike hoodies, black jeans, black shoes, and black face coverings and black gloves, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said the suspects took an undetermined amount of money from the business while displaying a weapon.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-689-5576.
