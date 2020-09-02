Charter school planned ahead to give students devices amid pandemic
One Rio Grande Valley School charter school was able to plan ahead and provide devices for students this school year amid pandemic.
Vanguard Academy Superintendent Narciso Garcia said grants from the state's GEAR UP program allowed the school district to use more than $1.7 million every year to purchase student laptops.
"Back in March we started planning, we said you know we need to prepare for the worst," Garcia said.
Watch the video for the full story.
