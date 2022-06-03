City of McAllen announces completion of two street projects

The City of McAllen announced that two street projects were officially completed.

City officials celebrated Thursday the completion of an expansion project on Dove Avenue.

Dove Avenue in North McAllen now has a turning lane that will allow drivers to turn without blocking traffic.

"McAllen is experiencing tremendous growth," McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said. "And it has been for many, many years. What we did several years ago was starting to identify east west corridors that needed expansion and this is one of them."

The City of McAllen also celebrated the completion of a beautification in south McAllen on Bicentennial Boulevard. The road that leads to McAllen International Airport is now lined with more trees and plants.

"It's the first spot people see when they get of the airport, get in their car and enter our city," McAllen District 5 City Commissioner Seby Haddad said. "We wanted to take Frontage Park - which is connected to the oldest neighborhoods of McAllen - and show that we focus on these parts of the city."

The beautification project was budgeted at $217,000, but officials said they slashed the project in half by using city crews.