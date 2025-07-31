City of Mission warning of traffic delays due to AEP repairs

Photo credit: City of Mission

The city of Mission is advising travelers of traffic delays due to repairs that will be conducted Wednesday morning near Shary and frontage roads.

The repairs will be conducted by AEP Texas starting Wednesday, July 30 at 6 a.m.

“During this time, the intersection will operate as a six-way stop,” the city said in a social media post. “Please follow all warning signs, obey traffic control, and respect crews working in the area.”

The city urges the public to drive with caution in the area.