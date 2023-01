City of Palmview launching new message service

Palmview residents can now get a hold of city workers and services through text messages.

It is part of a new service that will allow them to use simple phrases like ‘pay utilities’ or ‘report potholes.’

Palmview residents can even send pictures.

If you live in Palmview, you can contact 956-420-0042, the city wants its residents to know that this number is not an emergency line.